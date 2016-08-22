© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Kingman Police Dog That Searched For Hikers In Heat Dies

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 22, 2016 at 8:37 AM MST
k9-amigo.jpg

A Kingman police dog that became overwhelmed by the heat while searching for lost hikers has died.

Kingman police say Amigo died Saturday morning at a veterinary critical care facility in Las Vegas.

According to authorities, the K9 officer assisted searchers Wednesday after two injured hikers became stuck on the top of a mountain range by White Cliffs.

The hikers were found and taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say Amigo showed signs of heat exhaustion and was immediately transported to a local veterinary clinic.

Despite showing signs of improvement, police say Amigo suffered a sudden medical trauma and succumbed to his injuries.

The 3-year-old Belgian Malinois had been with the department for one year.

He was certified in narcotics detection, tracking and handler protection.

