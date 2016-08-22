Kingman Police Dog That Searched For Hikers In Heat Dies
A Kingman police dog that became overwhelmed by the heat while searching for lost hikers has died.
Kingman police say Amigo died Saturday morning at a veterinary critical care facility in Las Vegas.
According to authorities, the K9 officer assisted searchers Wednesday after two injured hikers became stuck on the top of a mountain range by White Cliffs.
The hikers were found and taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Police say Amigo showed signs of heat exhaustion and was immediately transported to a local veterinary clinic.
Despite showing signs of improvement, police say Amigo suffered a sudden medical trauma and succumbed to his injuries.
The 3-year-old Belgian Malinois had been with the department for one year.
He was certified in narcotics detection, tracking and handler protection.