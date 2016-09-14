Lawsuit: Arizona Illegally Withholding Driver's Licenses

Arizona is facing a new lawsuit over a policy that allows some immigrants who are protected from deportation to obtain driver's licenses but not others.

A group of advocacy groups says that among the immigrants who legally qualify for driver's licenses but have been denied are a single mother battling cancer and a domestic abuse survivor.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court on Monday. It comes after a federal judge in December 2014 forced the state to grant licenses to young immigrants who are enrolled in a President Barack Obama program that shields them from deportation while allowing to legally work.

The suit alleges that Arizona is unconstitutionally withholding licenses from immigrants who are considered to be lawfully present in the U.S.

A spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey says the state is reviewing the lawsuit.