Arizona Secretary Of State Unveils Plan To Increase Youth Vote

During the last national election in 2014, college aged students accounted for just 4 percent of Arizona’s statewide vote. Secretary of State Michele Reagan wants to see that number increase this year. Arizona Public Radio’s Aaron Granillo reports.

Secretary Reagan was at Northern Arizona University on Thursday to present her plans to the Arizona Board of Regents. She also met with members of student government, in an effort to ramp up the college vote.

“We need to be talking to them the way they communicate, which is through technology. And, so we’re trying to drive the Secretary of State’s office to that," says Reagan. "Driving government to technology sometimes is a hard thing to do. But I’m adamant that we are going to do it.”

Reagan has already set up a new mobile-friendly website, arizona.vote. It includes candidate information, polling places, and a voter registration link. In addition, Reagan hired two voter rights ambassadors. Part of their job is to inform college students about the election. On-campus student voting at NAU was in the single digits in 2014.