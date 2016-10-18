Volunteers Will Monitor Arizona Polling Sites

A coalition of advocacy groups says it is deploying monitors to dozens of polling sites in the Phoenix and Tucson areas to ensure voters are safe and not misinformed.

The Arizona Commission for Election Accountability formed after this year's presidential preference election in March, when Maricopa County polling sites were riddled with hours-long lines after the county dramatically reduced the number of locations. The county plans on having over 700 sites this upcoming election.

Samantha Pstross says about 105 people have volunteered to monitor 120 sites in Maricopa and Pima counties but that more are needed. The organization chose those locations based on risk factors and prior incidents.

Pstross says there haven't been any threats against voters or polling locations but that she is still nervous about long lines and workers misinforming voters.



