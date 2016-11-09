© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona General Election 2016 Results

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 9, 2016 at 6:29 AM MST

For the most up-to-date official election results from the Arizona Secretary of State, including state and federal races along with statewide ballot initiatives, see http://results.arizona.vote/2016/General/n1591/Results-State.html

Coconino County election results: http://www.coconino.az.gov/elections

Mohave County election results: https://www.mohavecounty.us/ContentPage.aspx?id=118&cid=883

Navajo County election results: http://www.navajocountyaz.gov/Portals/0/Departments/Elections/Documents/Results/2016/ElectionSummaryReport.pdf

