Installation to Begin on Midgely Bridge Suicide Prevention Fence

U.S. Forest Service and Arizona Department of Transportation officials will start to build fencing at Midgely Bridge near Sedona next week .

Four suicides occurred in 2015 at the site along State Route 89A. It was a major spike from previous years. ADOT officials say the new 10-foot-tall chain-link fenc e will be attached to the bridge’s railing , and is designed to be hard to climb. Officials have already installed signs with the number for a suicide prevention hotline in the area.