No Charges Yet For Woman Accused Of Assaulting Flagstaff Cop

A woman accused of assaulting a Flagstaff police officer apparently won't face formal charges.

A Phoenix-based lawyer for Marissa Morris says the Coconino County Attorney's Office had until Monday night to file a formal complaint charging her with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Morris' attorney Benjamin Taylor says Flagstaff Justice Court had received no such complaint as of Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Morris says she was punched by the policeman in a Nov. 16 incident captured on video.

Morris denied a claim by the officer that she kicked and kneed him in the groin before he threw the punch.

The incident occurred as Morris and her boyfriend were being evicted.

Officer Jeff Bonar is on administrative leave while police internal affairs and criminal investigations are conducted.