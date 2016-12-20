© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Police to Train With Hi-Tech Simulators

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 20, 2016 at 2:16 PM MST
cop_sim.jpg
ABC 15

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has purchased seven hi-tech simulators to train law enforcement officers across the state. 

The simulators surround trainees with screens that project computer generated scenarios for firearms and de-escalation practice. State lawmakers allocated funds for the training earlier this year. 

The devices have received positive feedback from some civil rights groups, including the Maricopa County NAACP. The group's president says the training will save lives. The program comes amidst an increase in national attention of police involved shootings of civilians. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News policeLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF
Related Content