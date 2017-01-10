© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Name Change for 'Squaw Peak Drive' Gains Traction

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 10, 2017 at 12:57 PM MST
A movement is afoot to change a controversial street name near a Phoenix mountain that formerly had a title which offended Native Americans and others.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Arizona Republic reports the mountain was changed from "Squaw Peak" to "Piestewa Peak" more than a decade ago in honor of American Indian soldier Lori Piestewa, who died in the Iraq war. But the name deemed derogatory by many remains on a city street near the landmark.

Mayor Greg Stanton has called for a renaming of Squaw Peak Drive and asked city staff last fall to start the name change process.

A Street Transportation Department spokeswoman says the city is still researching the issue.

The Phoenix Human Relations Commission is expected to discuss the name change at a Jan. 23 meeting and could recommend the City Council take up the matter for a vote.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
