KNAU and Arizona News

Phoenix Mayor Stanton Files For 2018 Secretary Of State Bid

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 2, 2016 at 7:52 AM MST
Charlie Leight/The Republic
Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton has filed paperwork that will enable him to run for Arizona Secretary of State in 2018.

Tuesday's action doesn't mean Stanton is committing to running. The Democrat issued a statement saying he plans to "take a serious look" at future opportunities to serve Arizona.

Stanton's decision is in part prompted by a new state law going into effect Friday that will bar municipal candidates from transferring money from their campaign accounts into a state campaign account. Stanton has about $522,000 in his city campaign account and plans to transfer it to the new state committee.

Stanton has been mayor since 2012 and previously served for nine years on the Phoenix City Council.

Republican Secretary of State Michele Reagan has filed a campaign committee for re-election.

Associated Press
