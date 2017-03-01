White House Confirms Carlyle Begay Not an Employee

A report circulating for months that former state senator Carlyle Begay had been hired by the White House as the advisor on Indian Affairs is false. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

The White House Deputy Press Secretary confirmed with KNAU on Wednesday that Begay has not been hired by the Trump administration.

Speculation began in December when Begay posted a photo of himself on social media in front of the White House with the caption he’d soon be working there.

Credit Paul Gosar / Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar sent out this press release on Jan. 30, 2017 congratulating Begay on his appointment. Gosar's office says the release was based on several unconfirmed news reports, and the information did not come from the White House.

A month later, Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar sent out a press release congratulating him. Begay also gave a Navajo blessing at the National Prayer Service a day after the inauguration with President Trump in attendance.

However, Begay this week told the Arizona Republic the appointment wasn’t true. He posted the photo prematurely with hopes of getting the job.

Gosar’s office told KNAU on Wednesday their press release was based on several unconfirmed news reports, and didn’t come from the White House.