New U Of A President To Get Nearly $1 Million Salary Package

University of Arizona's new president will receive $988,000 a year under a proposed contract, more than any other university president in state history.

The annual compensation for Dr. Robert Robbins is part of a three-year contract the Arizona Board of Regents is expected to approve Friday.

Robbins is CEO of Texas Medical Center and makes more than $1.2 million a year in that role. He said last month during a public forum on campus that he was expecting a pay cut.

Robbins will start in his new position June 1.

He's replacing current UA President Ann Weaver Hart, who announced last year that she would not seek a contract extension but would remain at the helm until a replacement is named.

UA officials say Hart's yearly compensation is about $660,000.