© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Yarnell Man And His Son Accused Of Attempted Church Theft

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 23, 2017 at 7:37 AM MST
Perkins_Christopher_Perkins_Michael_t715.jpg
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
/

Yavapai County authorities say a man and his son have been arrested for allegedly trying to steal cash from a church donation box in Yarnell.

County Sheriff's officials said Monday that 40-year-old Christopher Perkins and his 19-year-old son Michael Perkins are being held on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage.

They say the two Yarnell residents were arrested Saturday after a search warrant was executed at the men's home and deputies found a crow bar, bolt cutters and clothing seen on security video at the Shrine of the Mountain Church.

Sheriff's officials say both men deny any involvement in the attempted theft on May 4.

They say thieves forced open the same church's donation box in late January or early February and stole several hundred dollars.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News crimeYavapai CountyYarnellYavapai County Sheriff's Office
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content