Fire Restrictions to Take Effect Across Northern Arizona

New restrictions aimed at preventing human-caused wildfires are about to take effect in two northern Arizona national forests.

The restrictions set to be implemented Thursday for the entire Coconino and Kaibab forests prohibit fires, campfires and use of charcoal, coal and wood stoves except within a developed recreation site.

Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site.

The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in eastern Arizona will also put fire restrictions into effect beginning Friday at 8 a.m., and Coconino County will implement stage 1 restrictions Thursday morning.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says the Coconino and Kaibab national forests' restrictions are similar to those on the Prescott, Tonto and Coronado national forests, some lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management, Tonto National Monument, Saguaro National Park and state lands within Maricopa, Gila, Yavapai, Graham, Greenlee, Santa Cruz, Pima, Cochise, Pinal and La Paz counties.

See the Coconino National Forest's website for more information on stage 1 fire restrictions.