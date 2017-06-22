© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Former Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick Mulls Another Run for Congress

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 22, 2017 at 10:41 AM MST
488600817.jpg
Photo by Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty
/

Former U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is considering a possible run next year for Arizona's 2nd Congressional District.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that Kirkpatrick recently moved to Tucson and said she will form an exploratory committee ahead of a run for the Democratic nomination next year.

The Democrat previously served three terms in Congress. She was replaced in the 1st Congressional District, which covers several counties spanning from Oro Valley to Flagstaff, by Democrat Tom O'Halleran. She unsuccessfully challenged John McCain last year in a U.S. Senate race.

The Democratic winner of the 2nd Congressional District race will face Republican U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, who is in her second term.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News John McCaincongressArizonaAnn KirkpatrickDemocratic PartyMartha McSallyLocal NewsRepublican PartyTom O'HalleranPolitics
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content