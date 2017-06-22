Former Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick Mulls Another Run for Congress

Former U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is considering a possible run next year for Arizona's 2nd Congressional District.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that Kirkpatrick recently moved to Tucson and said she will form an exploratory committee ahead of a run for the Democratic nomination next year.

The Democrat previously served three terms in Congress. She was replaced in the 1st Congressional District, which covers several counties spanning from Oro Valley to Flagstaff, by Democrat Tom O'Halleran. She unsuccessfully challenged John McCain last year in a U.S. Senate race.

The Democratic winner of the 2nd Congressional District race will face Republican U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, who is in her second term.