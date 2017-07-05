Search Underway for Arson and Shooting Suspect

An Arizona sheriff says authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly set several fires in a forested area and later fired shots at a federal officer, who wasn't wounded.

Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll says a search is underway near Canyon Point Campground in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests but that authorities haven't identified the suspect or determined a motive.

Driscoll says the suspect fired at a Forest Service fire prevention officer with a handgun and a shotgun at close range but missed late Tuesday morning.

The sheriff says authorities began searching for the suspect after several fires were set in the area Monday night.

The Forest Lakes Fire District says the campground has been evacuated as a precaution. It is located 75 miles (120.7 kilometers) southeast of Flagstaff.