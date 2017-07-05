© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Search Underway for Arson and Shooting Suspect

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 5, 2017 at 8:05 AM MST
suspect_in_fl_shooting__0.jpg
USFS
/

An Arizona sheriff says authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly set several fires in a forested area and later fired shots at a federal officer, who wasn't wounded.

Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll says a search is underway near Canyon Point Campground in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests but that authorities haven't identified the suspect or determined a motive.

Driscoll says the suspect fired at a Forest Service fire prevention officer with a handgun and a shotgun at close range but missed late Tuesday morning.

The sheriff says authorities began searching for the suspect after several fires were set in the area Monday night.

The Forest Lakes Fire District says the campground has been evacuated as a precaution. It is located 75 miles (120.7 kilometers) southeast of Flagstaff.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News firewildfirecrimeLocal NewsApache-Sitgreaves National ForestsFire Season 2017
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content