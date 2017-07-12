Flooding Danger Persists in Yavapai County Following Goodwin Fire

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Apache, Coconino, northern Gila, Navajo, and Yavapai counties in northern Arizona.

The warning is in effect for the remainder of the week.

Weather Service meteorologists say Doppler radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area around 6 p.m. Tuesday. It triggered a flash flood warning that expired Tuesday night.

They say under heavy rains some locations could experience flooding including the towns of Mayer and Pine Flats and the area in Prescott that was scarred by the recent Goodwin Fire.

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say residences near drainages and creeks may be affected by high water and debris flows if monsoon rains increase, particularly Big Bug Creek and surrounding tributaries such as Grapevine Creek and Hackberry Creek.

Heavy rains could also cause flooding across State Highway 69 near Mayer.