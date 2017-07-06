© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Authorities Scale Back Search for Arson and Shooting Suspect

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press,
KNAU STAFF
Published July 6, 2017 at 8:29 AM MST
suspect_in_fl_shooting__1.jpg
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
/

Authorities have scaled back the search for a man accused of setting fires in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and shooting at a federal officer earlier this week. 

 

Members of federal, state and county agencies were unable to find the suspect in the Forest Lakes area following the incidents. Forest Lakes Fire District officials say crews used helicopters and night vision equipment while searching overnight, but failed to develop new leads.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, officers and other resources will be reassigned, but an enhanced law enforcement presence will remain in the area.

Authorities began searching for the suspect after eight fires were set Monday night. His identity hasn't been released. A U.S. Forest Service employee encountered the man Tuesday, and officials say the suspect fired at him with a handgun and a shotgun at close range but missed.

FBI and state Department of Public Safety SWAT teams late Tuesday joined sheriff's deputies and tribal police in searching near Canyon Point Campground about 75 miles southeast of Flagstaff.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, (800) 338-7888, or Coconino County Silent Witness, (928) 774-6111. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News firewildfirecrimeForest ServiceCoconino CountyLocal NewsApache-Sitgreaves National ForestsFire Season 2017Coconino County Sheriff's Office
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF
Related Content