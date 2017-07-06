Authorities Scale Back Search for Arson and Shooting Suspect

Authorities have scaled back the search for a man accused of setting fires in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and shooting at a federal officer earlier this week.

Members of federal, state and county agencies were unable to find the suspect in the Forest Lakes area following the incidents. Forest Lakes Fire District officials say crews used helicopters and night vision equipment while searching overnight, but failed to develop new leads.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, officers and other resources will be reassigned, but an enhanced law enforcement presence will remain in the area.

Authorities began searching for the suspect after eight fires were set Monday night. His identity hasn't been released. A U.S. Forest Service employee encountered the man Tuesday, and officials say the suspect fired at him with a handgun and a shotgun at close range but missed.

FBI and state Department of Public Safety SWAT teams late Tuesday joined sheriff's deputies and tribal police in searching near Canyon Point Campground about 75 miles southeast of Flagstaff.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, (800) 338-7888, or Coconino County Silent Witness, (928) 774-6111.