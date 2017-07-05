© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Officials Warn of Flooding Danger Following Goodwin Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 5, 2017 at 8:32 AM MST
A northern Arizona wildfire is nearing full containment and officials say it's time to take precautions against possible post-fire flooding.

Officials say there's a high risk of flooding during the monsoon, and a community meeting on flooding potential, flood insurance and runoff hazards is planned at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mayer High School.

The fire has burned 44.5 square miles (115.3 sq. kilometers) in parts of the Prescott National Forest south of Prescott Valley.

Over 90 percent of the fire's perimeter is contained, and officials say continued burning of pockets of fuel inside the perimeter probably won't threaten containment lines.

The top-level team managing the incident was scheduled to be replaced Wednesday morning by a lower-level team.

KNAU and Arizona News firewildfirefloodsPrescott National ForestMonsoonForest ServiceLocal NewsFire Season 2017Goodwin Fire
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
