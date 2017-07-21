Man Jailed In Camp Verde Accused In A Murder For Hire Scheme

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say a jail inmate is accused of trying to arrange the murder of a co-defendant in a fatal shooting case.

They say 28-year-old Levi Jones of Phoenix now is being held without bond.

He's been re-booked into jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit prison contraband and seven counts of tampering with a witness.

Jones was arrested last October in the shooting death of a 31-year-old Camp Verde man at a convenience store in Yavapai County.

Sheriff's officials say Jones allegedly was attempting to set up a murder for hire involving a co-defendant, who's out on bond.

Jones also is accused of trying to smuggle methamphetamine into the Camp Verde Detention Center since May through packages mailed by a Mesa woman.