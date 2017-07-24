© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
All 17 Hikers Stranded by Flash Flood Rescued

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 24, 2017 at 2:41 PM MST
The last of 17 hikers stranded by a flash flood in Arizona have been rescued.

A rescue helicopter picked up the last two people Monday morning after they spent the night in a scenic canyon popular with hikers on the outskirts of metro Tucson.

The other 15 hikers stuck at Tanque Verde Falls, in Redington Pass, were lifted out by helicopter Sunday or were walked out by rescue teams. Those 15 included a 4-year-old boy.

Search and rescue teams had dropped food, water and blankets to the two remaining hikers.

Pima County Sheriff's Deputy Code Gress says the incident is a reminder of the dangers of flash flooding.

Eight days ago, a flash flood killed 10 members of an extended family in Tonto National Forest about 190 miles north of where Sunday's flooding occurred near Tucson.

