20 GOP States Want Anti-Abortion Group's Videos Released

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 8, 2017 at 7:57 AM MST
Mark Brnovich
Attorneys general in 20 Republican states are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the release of videos made by an anti-abortion group whose leaders are facing felony charges in California for recording people without permission.

The friend-of-the-court brief filed by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Thursday says the justices should lift an order from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals barring the recordings' release. They were made by the Center for Medical Progress at meetings of an abortion provider association.

The group previously released several secretly recorded videos that it says show Planned Parenthood employees illegally selling fetal tissue. Planned Parenthood says they were deceptively edited to support false claims.

Brnovich's filing says upholding the 9th Circuit decision will hamper law enforcement's ability to investigate potential crimes.

