KNAU and Arizona News

Chino Valley Coach Arrested on Teen Sex Charge

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 19, 2017 at 2:20 PM MST
Document.jpg

A Chino Valley soccer coach faces charges of sexual assault and sexual contact with a minor for an incident that happened at a party involving high school players and their friends.

Chino Valley Police spokesman Lt. Vincent Schaan says 22-year-old Jose Eduardo Beltran Romaniz was arrested Monday.

Schaan says Romaniz brought alcohol to the Dec. 9 party at a soccer player's house and engaged in drinking games. The next day a 16-year-old girl reported she was assaulted at the party.

Police say he acknowledged buying alcohol for the party and engaging in sex acts with the teenage victim while she was drunk. Romaniz was set for an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon and no attorney information was available.

Romaniz was a contract coach at Chino Valley High School.

