aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Tribe Plans To Open Zip Lines At West Rim Of Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 27, 2017 at 7:24 AM MST
Grand_Canyon.JPG_t1170.jpg
Brian Jones / AP
/

The Hualapai Tribe is expanding tourist offerings at the west rim of the Grand Canyon.

More than 1 million people a year visit Grand Canyon West, outside the boundaries of the national park. It's best known for the Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that juts out 70 feet from the canyon wall and gives visitors a view of the Colorado River 4,000 feet below.

The tribal corporation that runs it recently opened a restaurant in a connected visitor center that had been the subject of a bitter dispute between a late Las Vegas businessman and the tribe.

In January, the corporation plans to open a pair of zip lines that will send guests nearly 1,000 feet above a side canyon. Each zip line will carry four people.

colorado riverIndian Countrytourismnative americansGrand CanyonHualapai Tribe
Associated Press
