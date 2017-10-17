Death of Missing Glendale Teacher Ruled a Homicide

Flagstaff Police have classified the death of a missing Glendale kindergarten teacher as a homicide. Officials are confident a body discovered last week on private property in Mayer is that of Cathryn Gorospe. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

According to police, the primary suspect in the case is Charlie Malzahn. He was arrested after a police pursuit in Phoenix while driving Gorospe’s car. Malzahn revealed details and directions to the location where the body was found. Investigators say the remains match Gorospe’s physical description along with clothing she was wearing the night of her disappearance.

She was last seen Fri, Oct. 6 posting bond for Malzahn at the Coconino County Jail where he was being held on gun charges.

Credit Flagstaff Police Department / Gorospe was last seen Oct. 6 in Flagstaff posting bond for Charlie Malzahn.

Gorospe taught in Glendale and worked as a seasonal employee of the Grand Canyon Railway in Williams. Officials have yet to reveal the cause of death, and are working to confirm positive identity through DNA testing.