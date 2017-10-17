© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Death of Missing Glendale Teacher Ruled a Homicide

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published October 17, 2017 at 2:06 PM MST
Flagstaff Police Department
Flagstaff Police have classified the death of a missing Glendale kindergarten teacher as a homicide. Officials are confident a body discovered last week on private property in Mayer is that of Cathryn Gorospe. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

According to police, the primary suspect in the case is Charlie Malzahn. He was arrested after a police pursuit in Phoenix while driving Gorospe’s car. Malzahn revealed details and directions to the location where the body was found. Investigators say the remains match Gorospe’s physical description along with clothing she was wearing the night of her disappearance.

She was last seen Fri, Oct. 6 posting bond for Malzahn at the Coconino County Jail where he was being held on gun charges.

Credit Flagstaff Police Department
Gorospe taught in Glendale and worked as a seasonal employee of the Grand Canyon Railway in Williams. Officials have yet to reveal the cause of death, and are working to confirm positive identity through DNA testing.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
