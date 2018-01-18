© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Stickers Going On Trucks To Reach Human Trafficking Victims

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 18, 2018 at 7:56 AM MST
knxv_truckers_against_trafficking_1516285357212.jpg_76174701_ver1.0_640_480.jpg

A campaign against human trafficking aims to enlist the help of thousands of truck drivers.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says it is donating to pay for more than 25,000 window stickers to be placed on big rigs throughout the state to encourage trafficking victims to call or text for help.

Companies involved in the Truckers Against Trafficking campaign include Albertsons, Knight Transportation, Swift Transportation and Western Refining.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich says the stickers will be a visible tool for the campaign because of the large number of trucks traveling around the state.

