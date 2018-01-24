© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Man Arrested In Arizona Restaurant Robbery Caught On Video

Published January 24, 2018 at 8:15 AM MST
Published January 24, 2018 at 8:15 AM MST
Police in Cottonwood say an 18-year-old man has been arrested in a robbery attempt at a fast-food restaurant's drive-thru counter that was captured on surveillance video.

They say Zion Eliaz Plotnikoff was taken into custody at a Cottonwood hotel Monday night and booked into jail on suspicion of armed robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

It's unclear if Plotnikoff has a lawyer.

Police still are searching for a 36-year-old Cottonwood woman wanted on a felony warrant unrelated to the robbery.

Video showed the woman shooting pepper spray in a Taco Bell employee's face before the man crawled through the drive-thru window late Sunday night.

The worker was twice pistol-whipped on the head by the man and suffered serious injuries.

Police say no money was taken before the suspects drove away.

