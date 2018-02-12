© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff Police: Officers Fatally Shoot Man Who Pointed Gun

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 12, 2018 at 7:39 AM MST
POLICEPIC1.jpg
Flagstaff Police Department
/

Flagstaff police say two officers fatally shot a 78-year-old man who pointed a gun at a woman and the officers.

Sgt. Cory Runge says the incident occurred Friday night in the downtown area after officers responded to a report of an armed man confronting a woman.

Runge says John Hamilton of Flagstaff was shot after he ignored repeated commands from the officers over several minutes to drop his gun and not wave it around.

No officers were injured. The two officers who fired at Hamilton were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Runge says such an investigation is standard in such incidents and that it will be conducted by a multiagency team.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News FlagstaffcrimeLocal NewsFlagstaff Police Department
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content