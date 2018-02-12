Flagstaff Police: Officers Fatally Shoot Man Who Pointed Gun

Flagstaff police say two officers fatally shot a 78-year-old man who pointed a gun at a woman and the officers.

Sgt. Cory Runge says the incident occurred Friday night in the downtown area after officers responded to a report of an armed man confronting a woman.

Runge says John Hamilton of Flagstaff was shot after he ignored repeated commands from the officers over several minutes to drop his gun and not wave it around.

No officers were injured. The two officers who fired at Hamilton were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Runge says such an investigation is standard in such incidents and that it will be conducted by a multiagency team.