© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Human Trafficking Awareness Month Declared on the Navajo Nation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published January 26, 2018 at 5:00 AM MST
Begaye.jpg
Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic
/

On Monday, Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye declared January Human Trafficking Awareness Month on the reservation. The tribe joins several U.S. cities and the federal government in efforts to raise awareness about this kind of abuse. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 

With the help of schools, law enforcement and community organizations, the tribe’s proclamation is designed to educate the public about human trafficking. Navajo officials will also work with the volunteer organization Navajo Nation Missing Persons, which conducts searches on the reservation, in border towns and online.

No statistics exist for human trafficking on the Navajo Nation, but tribal lawmakers are pushing for a study. A law that went into effect last year allows Navajo officials to prosecute anyone accused of human trafficking on tribal land.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, one in seven child runaways in the U.S. is likely a victim of sex trafficking. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News crimeLocal NewsNavajo NationRussell Begayehuman trafficking
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content