Waterline Breaks Lead to Restrictions at Grand Canyon National Park

Due to a series of breaks in the Transcanyon Waterline, Grand Canyon National Park has implemented water conservation measures.

Officials say the park will remain in conservation mode until staff repairs the break and water in storage tanks reaches sustainable levels.

Under Level 2 water restrictions, the park and its partners have been able to conserve water by using disposable dishes and utensils in restaurants, serving water by request only, adopting low water-use methods to clean hotel rooms and practicing basic water conservation measures at home and work.

Park businesses have also installed low-flow appliances, which assist with water conservation efforts year-round.

Grand Canyon National Park has a utility system that provides water to more than 6 million annual visitors plus the 2,500 residents who live in the park.