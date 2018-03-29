© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon National Park Modifies Water Restrictions

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 29, 2018 at 4:59 AM MST
gc-historicphoto-trans-canyonpipeline-1965_npsdancockrum_680.jpg
Courtesy
/

Grand Canyon National Park is revising some water restrictions before an expected busy Easter weekend.

Park officials said Wednesday that a decrease in water consumption this month by residents and visitors in the South Rim has led to water storage tanks meeting sustainable levels.

As a result, Level 3 water restrictions will be modified to permit park concessioners to wash dishes at certain dining establishments.

Eatery operators Delaware North Companies and Xanterra South Rim LLC can now phase out the use of disposable paper products.

Other restrictions will stay in place.

They include the temporary shutdown of Camper Services and sinks in public restrooms remaining shut off.

Drinking water will be available at the inner canyon locations Phantom Ranch and Indian Garden.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkwaterNational Park ServiceLocal NewsTranscanyon Waterway
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content