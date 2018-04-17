© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

White Mountains Wildfire Grows to More Than 6,200 Acres

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published April 17, 2018 at 5:33 AM MST
2018_04_13-18.28.29.905-CDT.jpeg
USFS
/

According to forest officials, a wildfire in the White Mountains continues to grow since it began last week. 

The Rattlesnake Fire is now 6,271 acres, and burning on the Apache-Sitgreaves National forests and the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Authorities say it’s 5 percent contained. More than 250 personnel are now fighting the fire, but officials say windy Red Flag conditions this week could limit their ability to use air tankers and helicopters. Crews will improve fire lines used during the 2011 Wallow Fire, which burned in the same area.

Closures are in effect and smoke could impact drivers. The fire was human caused and is under investigation.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News firewildfireLocal NewsApache-Sitgreaves National Forestswhite mountainsFire Season 2018
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content