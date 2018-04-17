White Mountains Wildfire Grows to More Than 6,200 Acres

According to forest officials, a wildfire in the White Mountains continues to grow since it began last week.

The Rattlesnake Fire is now 6,271 acres, and burning on the Apache-Sitgreaves National forests and the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Authorities say it’s 5 percent contained. More than 250 personnel are now fighting the fire, but officials say windy Red Flag conditions this week could limit their ability to use air tankers and helicopters. Crews will improve fire lines used during the 2011 Wallow Fire, which burned in the same area.

Closures are in effect and smoke could impact drivers. The fire was human caused and is under investigation.