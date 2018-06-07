© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Water Drops Help Ground Crews Battling Eastern Arizona Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 7, 2018 at 7:36 AM MST
377-fire-20180605.jpeg
inciweb.nwcg.gov
/

Ground crews helped by water drops from aircraft are attacking hot spots and trying to contain a wildfire that has shut down an eastern Arizona highway that funnels traffic to and from Interstate 40.

The fire 5 miles northeast of Heber has burned 8 square miles of brush and low pine was 20 percent contained Wednesday.

State Route 377 remained closed between Holbrook and State Route 277, which was reopened Tuesday.

Near-critical fire weather condition were expected Wednesday, with warm dry weather and gusts up to 25 mph.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News wildfirenavajo countyFire Season 2018
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content