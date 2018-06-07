Water Drops Help Ground Crews Battling Eastern Arizona Fire

Ground crews helped by water drops from aircraft are attacking hot spots and trying to contain a wildfire that has shut down an eastern Arizona highway that funnels traffic to and from Interstate 40.

The fire 5 miles northeast of Heber has burned 8 square miles of brush and low pine was 20 percent contained Wednesday.

State Route 377 remained closed between Holbrook and State Route 277, which was reopened Tuesday.

Near-critical fire weather condition were expected Wednesday, with warm dry weather and gusts up to 25 mph.