© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Counties Want More Funds For Mexican Wolf Recovery

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 13, 2018 at 8:16 AM MST
mexican_wolf_stock_1_by_hotnstock-d428vbe.jpg
https://mexicanwolves.org/
/

The Cochise County Board of Supervisors is requesting more federal funding for Mexican wolf recovery efforts.

They're sending a letter to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, asking him to consider a fairer compensation plan for the eastern Arizona communities hosting the recovery program and the state agencies managing it.

Federal authorities began efforts to conserve Mexican wolves in the southwestern United States in 1977 and released the first wolves into the wild in 1998.

The executive director of the Eastern Arizona Counties Organization — Pascal Berlioux — says the annual $200,000 funding for compensation to ranchers in both Arizona and New Mexico is around 10 percent of actual costs.

It's estimated the program has cost $38 million as of last year with the current Mexican wolf population thought to be 114.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Endangered SpeciesMexican gray wolfU.S. Department of the InteriorCochise CountyRyan Zinke
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content