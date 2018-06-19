McCain Says Family Separations Against US Values

Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona says the Trump administration's current family separation policy is "an affront to the decency of the American people" and contrary to principles and values upon which the nation was founded.

McCain tweeted Monday night that the administration has the power to rescind this policy and "should do so now."

McCain is among a growing number of Republican lawmakers voicing concern over the administration's "zero tolerance" approach to illegal border crossings. Under the policy, all unlawful crossings are referred for prosecution. With adults detained and facing prosecution, any minors accompanying them are taken away.

Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May.