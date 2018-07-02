© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Sheriff Investigates Shooting by Kingman Police

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 2, 2018 at 3:13 PM MST
images.jpg

Authorities say two Kingman police officers opened fire at an armed robbery suspect who suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday that it would conduct the investigation into the shooting.

It happened about 10 p.m. Sunday.

According to sheriff's officials, the officers were shot at while responding to reports of an armed robbery at a business. Both returned fire.

The suspect who was shot was wearing body armor and taken to a hospital for treatment. Another suspect has not been located.

Authorities did not release either suspect's name.

The officers were not injured.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News policecrimeLocal NewsKINGMAN
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content