KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona National Guard To Help Fight California Fires

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 14, 2018 at 7:54 AM MST
CHOPPER1.jpg
3TV/CBS 5
/

The Arizona National Guard says a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and its crew from the National Guard's 98th Aviation Troop Command are headed to California to help with fight wildfires.

 

The crew will report for duty Monday to Mathers Air Force Base in Sacramento County, California.

The National Guard in California over the weekend called on the Arizona contingent for its help.

California is experiencing its largest and most destructive wildfire season.

