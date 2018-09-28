Board of Regents Awards Bonuses to University Presidents

The Arizona Board of Regents has approved bonuses for all three state university presidents.

The regents awarded Arizona State University President Michael Crow $150,000 in bonuses.

The bonuses, called "at-risk compensation," stem from various goals and reports that Crow completed.

The goals include increasing the freshman retention rate to about 85 percent, awarding more than 16,000 bachelor's degrees and enrolling more than 100,000 students.

The presidents of University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University will also receive bonuses for at-risk compensations, though less than Crow.

The regents also approved a contract extension for Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng.

With the extension, Cheng's contract will now run through June 30, 2021.

She will receive $35,000 in at-risk compensation.