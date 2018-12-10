Historic Jerome Hotel for Sale for $6.2M

A century-old hotel linked to Arizona's mining history is on the market.

The Arizona Republic reports owners of the 100-year-old former Little Daisy Hotel in Jerome, which was later turned into a single-family home, is for sale at the asking price of $6.2 million.

The fully renovated house, situated on 3.45 acres, has 12,000 square feet of living space, 2,900 square feet of interior porches and a 9,000-square-foot rooftop garden. It has eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Billionaire copper miner James Douglas Jr., known as "Rawhide Jimmy," developed the 40-room hotel in 1919 and named it after his nearby mine.

Many miners stayed there until 1953, when Douglas sold it to the man who created the world's first atomic clock, William Earl Bell.