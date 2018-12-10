© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Historic Jerome Hotel for Sale for $6.2M

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 10, 2018 at 4:23 PM MST
little_daisy_hotel.jpg
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
/

A century-old hotel linked to Arizona's mining history is on the market.

The Arizona Republic reports owners of the 100-year-old former Little Daisy Hotel in Jerome, which was later turned into a single-family home, is for sale at the asking price of $6.2 million.

The fully renovated house, situated on 3.45 acres, has 12,000 square feet of living space, 2,900 square feet of interior porches and a 9,000-square-foot rooftop garden. It has eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Billionaire copper miner James Douglas Jr., known as "Rawhide Jimmy," developed the 40-room hotel in 1919 and named it after his nearby mine.

Many miners stayed there until 1953, when Douglas sold it to the man who created the world's first atomic clock, William Earl Bell.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Arizonaminingreal estateYavapai Countyhistoryjerome
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content