© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Attorneys' Bid to Withdraw From NAU Shooting Case Granted

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 25, 2019 at 4:14 PM MST
JONES1.jpg
Mitchell Forbes
/

A former Northern Arizona University student charged in a fatal shooting is down to one defense attorney.

A judge approved a request this week for two of Steven Jones' three attorneys to withdraw from the case.

Ryan Stevens and Bruce Griffen made the request after a state Supreme Court committee admonished them for once representing a victim in the shooting and, later, Jones. The committee said it found probable cause to believe the attorneys violated professional rules of conduct.

The next hearing in Jones' case is Feb. 1. The judge says he'll address whether Jones' retrial can start as scheduled in March.

Jones is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the October 2015 shooting on the university's Flagstaff campus. He remains in the custody of his parents.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News FlagstaffArizonaNAUcrimegun deathslegalsteven jones
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content