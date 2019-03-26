© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation Searches for Funding to Replace Decrepit Jails

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 26, 2019 at 3:25 PM MST
220px-Navajo_Nation_Council_Chambers_6809.jpg
William Nakai
/

Navajo Nation officials are in search of funding to replace two deteriorating tribal jails.

U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan toured one in Shiprock, New Mexico, last week that has asbestos, lead and mold.

The Farmington Daily Times reports Lujan saw cracks in walls, plumbing issues and cramped spaces in what he said was an "eye-opening experience."

The Indian Health Service has issued multiple closure notices, with the most recent calling for the building to shut down April 30.

Tribal officials say they've secured land for a new judicial and public safety complex but lack $77 million needed for construction.

About $3.5 million is included in a capital outlay bill that awaits Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's review.

The tribe also wants to replace a public safety complex in Window Rock, Arizona.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News crimeNavajo NationU.S. House of Representatives
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content