KNAU and Arizona News

Authorities: Man Sought in Show Low Shooting in Custody

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 4, 2019 at 10:12 AM MST
Show Low Police Department on Facebook

Authorities in eastern Arizona say a man sought in a shooting in Show Low is in custody.

The Show Low Police Department issued a brief statement late Tuesday morning announcing that John Russell Thomas was in custody. No additional information was released.

Police said previously that he was last seen leaving the shooting scene in the Fawnbrook neighborhood on foot early Tuesday morning.

Azfamily.com reported that police said Thomas was sought in an early morning shooting of two people who tried to intervene in an alleged domestic assault.

The victims were flown to metro Phoenix for treatment. Their identities weren't released and no information was immediately available on their conditions.

Associated Press
