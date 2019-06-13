© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Phoenix Airport Eyes Improvement, Expansion in 20-Year Plan

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 13, 2019 at 1:21 PM MST
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is looking ahead two decades with a plan that calls for expanding and improving facilities to match projected cargo and passenger growth.

The Phoenix City Council on Tuesday approved the airport's 20-year plan, sending it to the Federal Aviation Administration for review.

Airport officials expect more than 70 million passengers by 2039. It recorded nearly 45 million passengers last year.

The airport aims to free up space by moving cargo facilities to land on the north side.

The area is currently blocked by railroad tracks, so the plan calls for lowering the tracks and building taxiways over.

The airport also plans to add gates accessible by bus as the aging Terminal 2 heads for demolition. Passengers would board and depart planes on the tarmac.

