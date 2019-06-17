© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Investigating Death of Teenager

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 17, 2019 at 5:02 AM MST
yavapai_county_sheriff_s_department.jpeg
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
/

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old girl has been found shot to death near Chino Valley.

Spokesman Dwight D'Evelyn says the girl was found by officers with a gunshot wound to her head about yesterday/Sunday afternoon…around mile marker 12 on Perkinsville Road. D'Evelyn says the girl died at the scene. He says three males were detained, including one officers believe was the shooter.

Officers also found what they say is the handgun used in the shooting. No arrests had been made as of Sunday night.

