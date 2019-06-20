Glendale Teen Faces Charges For Starting Forest Fires

Authorities say a Glendale teenager has pleaded guilty to starting three small fires last year in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest and been ordered to pay $75,000 in restitution.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says the 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty to one count of reckless burning with two counts being dismissed. The first fire started on May 27, 2018, and burned about 11 acres before crews contained it.

The second blaze was started the next day and burned one-quarter acre while the third fire was reported as crews were fighting the second one. It also was stopped at one-quarter acre.

Authorities say the boy had been camping in the area with family members. The U.S. Attorney's Office referred the case to Coconino County prosecutors because of the teen's age.