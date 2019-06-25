© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Prescott Valley's Deputy Police Chief Named Interim Chief

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 25, 2019 at 10:38 AM MST
james_edelstein.jpg
Prescott Valley Police on Facebook
/

Deputy Police Chief James Edelstein will serve in an interim capacity as police chief of the town of Prescott Valley.

Town Manager Larry Tarkowski announced Monday that Edelstein will take over immediately as the search begins for a new police chief to replace Bryan Jarrell, who recently retired.

That process could take until early fall.

Edelstein has served Prescott Valley for more than 20 years as a law enforcement officer in various capacities including a previous stint as interim chief.

