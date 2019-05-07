Prescott Valley Police Chief to Retire in July

Prescott Valley's police chief will retire this summer.

Police Chief Bryan Jarrell announced Monday that July 1 will be his last day with the department.

Jarrell has been with Prescott Valley police since November 2013.

He says he plans to move to Michigan to be closer to family.

He called it "humbling and an honor" to serve the people of Prescott Valley.

Jarrell has a law enforcement career that spans 34 years.

Prescott Valley officials have started searching nationwide for a new chief.