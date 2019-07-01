© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Overgaard Man Arrested in Shooting Death of his Son

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 1, 2019 at 3:53 PM MST
james_mellen_sr.jpg
White Mountain Independent
/

An 84-year-old Overgaard man has been arrested in the shooting death of his son.

James Mellen Sr. was being held Monday at the Navajo County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office says Mellen and his son, James Mellen Jr., had gotten into a verbal and physical argument Friday night.

Authorities say the elder Mellen shot his son with a pistol after he went to bed to keep from arguing.

No formal charges have been filed in court.

The Navajo County Attorney's Office said Monday that it is reviewing the case.

