KNAU and Arizona News

Complaints dismissed against Utah lawyer for Mormon church

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 5, 2019 at 1:57 PM MST
State bars have dismissed complaints by an Arizona prosecutor who claimed a lawyer for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had given legal advice in states where he wasn't licensed.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Friday that the State Bar of Arizona determined "no probable cause exists" for the complaint against Salt Lake City lawyer Joseph Osmond.

The Utah and California state bars have also dismissed similar complaints filed by James Schoppmann, chief deputy of the Mohave County attorney's office.

Schoppmann claimed Osmond gave legal advice that caused an Arizona case of child sexual abuse involving church members to go unreported.

Osmond is licensed to practice in Utah but not in Arizona or California.

Osmond's attorney, Bill Maledon, says the state bars determined the complaints were without merit.

