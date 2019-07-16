Arpaio Claims He's Not Behind Billboards Urging 2020 Run

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio says he’s not sure who is behind Phoenix billboards urging him to run for office in 2020.

The billboards, displaying the message "Sheriff Joe One More Time 2020," quietly emerged around the city this month. It's unclear how many have been put up.

Arpaio tells The Arizona Republic that he does not know anything about the billboards. He says campaigning for an office isn't out of the question, but he did not specify what office he might consider. He says he’s not filed to run for any office. But adds he appreciates the support.

The self-described "America's toughest sheriff" has more than once teased the possibility of a run for office only to decide not to. The only exception was his Senate run last year. The 87-year-old Arpaio was sheriff for 24 years before he lost reelection in 2016. He was convicted in 2017 of misdemeanor contempt for defying a federal court order to stop immigration patrols but received a pardon from President Donald Trump.

The billboards list they were paid for by the political action committee One More Time. The PAC is not registered in Arizona or Maricopa County. A federal PAC with the same name was created earlier this month. It lists an address and phone number based in Washington, D.C. The phone was disconnected.